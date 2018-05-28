TN govt orders closure of Sterlite Copper; Vedanta says it will take legal action

Six days after the police firing on anti-Sterlite that killed 13 people, Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order to permanently close Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi budging to the public pressure.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting chaired by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam after the family members of the 13 firing victims made it clear that they would not accept the bodies until the government issues an order to close the polluting smelter plant permanently.

“Under sections, 18 (1) (b) of the Water Act, 1974 in the larger public interest, the government endorse the closure direction of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Board to seal the unit and close the plant permanently,” said the order issued by MD Nasimmudddin, principal secretary, environment and forest department.

The GO (Ms) No 72 dated May 28 said it was brought to the notice of the government that the TNPCB did not renew the consent to operate to MS Vedanta Limite, Copper Smelter Plant, SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Thoothukudi in its order dated April 9, 2018. “Subsequently, on May 23, TNPCB has also issued directions for closure and disconnection of power supply to the unit. The power supply has been disconnected on May 24,” it said.

Sterlite is likely to challenge the order in the court as it has already announced its plan to move the court against the TNPCB order dated May 23.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said that his government which respects the sentiment and view of the people has decided to close down the Sterlite plant permanently and an order has been issued in this regard. The government’s move comes a day before the commencement of the State Assembly session.

Hours after the government order was issued, the plant’s main entrance was sealed by the pollution control board officials in the presence of Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nandhuri and a copy of the order was posted on the gate. “Hereafter the plant will not operate permanently. People sought an order to permanently close down the plant. The government has fulfilled it,” he said.

Environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman welcomed the government’s move even though it was delayed. “The state government should ditch TNPCB’s advice and strengthen justification by highlighting serious violations. The government must prosecute Sterlite, TNPCB officials, ensure remediation of contaminated sites, rehabilitate workers and affected residents,” he tweeted.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that though it “is a welcome move, it is too late.” “Had there been any discussions with the agitating people, 13 precious lives could have been saved,” she said. Both actors-turned -politicians Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth credited the protestors and those who sacrificed their lives for the success of the movement. “Any legal challenge to this order by the company should be defended appropriately by the government,” Haasan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam, who visited the people injured in the police firing and lathi charge on May 22, said that the primary demand of the people was the closure of the smelter plant permanently. “In keeping with their demand, it is shut now. I would like to make it clear that Sterlite plant will be permanently shut,” he told reporters at Thoothukudi.