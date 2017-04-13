TN CII urges Civil Aviation Min to take up airport infra work

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to take up airport infrastructure work in Tamil Nadu, which includes identifying land for greenfield airport near here.

A delegation led by CII Tamil Nadu Council, Chairman P Ravichandran met Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in Delhi recently and raised various issues including Chennai Airport expansion plan, identifying land for construction of Greenfield Airport near Chennai, a CII press release said.

Raju in his response has assured the Ministry's support to upgrade airport infrastructure in the state, it said.

Later, the delegation called on senior government officials in Tamil Nadu and briefed them about the meeting with the Civil Aviation Minister.

During the brief interaction with the officials, the team sought the government's support in developing the aviation sector in the state, the release added.

