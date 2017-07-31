TMC torturing families in B'deshi enclaves: Sengupta

They had been residing as residents of Indian enclaves in Bangladesh three months later

Two years ago, on July 31, 2015 at midnight, 14,856 residents of Bangladeshi enclaves in India were declared citizens of India and about 921 came over from Bangladesh. They had been residing as residents of Indian enclaves in Bangladesh three months later.

At present, Deeptiman Sengupta, who had spearheaded the movement in Cooch Behar district with his organisation, has now joined the BJP and is allegedly not being able to visit these enclaves because of security reasons and repeated threats by a TMC leader.

Sengupta has been heading the Bharat Bangladesh Enclave Exchange Coordination Committee (BBEECC), which was later rechristened as Citizens' Rights Coordination Committee (CRCC) after India and Bangladesh signed the historic Land Boundary agreement (LBA). It has been alleged that TMC MLA Udayan Guha has threatened Sengupta and that his musclemen are all over the enclaves to prevent Sengupta from entering the place.

"At midnight tomorrow, there will be candles lit at all the enclaves to mark the occasion. We will refrain from any celebration because our leader has been barred from coming over," said Jainal Abedin, one of the enclave-dwellers.

Talking to DNA, Sengupta said that he had cut down on his visits to the enclaves for the sake of residents there.

"The families that I visit have been invariably targeted and subjected to atrocities of the TMC. Thus I have cut down on my visits," Sengupta said.

Guha, on the other hand rubbished all allegations. "He is talking as if there is no police or administration. If I pose as a threat to his life, why doesn't he complain to the police? In fact he knows that he has lost his foothold at the enclave with the TMC being more popular now," he said.