TMC to organise rally to counter Mukul Roy's allegations; son Subhrangshu to be key speaker

Thirty-six hours after West Bengal BJP’s newest member Mukul Roy alleged that ‘Biswas Bangla’ was actually a business entity owned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek, the Trinamool Congress announced that they will organize a counter-rally on Monday where one of the main speakers will be Roy’s son, party MLA Subhrangshu.

Through Subhrangshu, the message that TMC leaders would be trying to send out is that Mukul, who had been promising a change in Bengal, was unable to convince his own son to join BJP. Subhrangshu is the TMC MLA from Bijpur in North 24 Parganas and after Mukul’s defection he had maintained that Mukul was his father, but Mamata Banerjee was his leader.

Today’s rally has been organised by north Kolkata TMC youth leaders, According to sources, party youth wing president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee had given instructions that the crowd must be at least twice the size of Mukul’s November 10.

Speakers at today’s rally would comprise state urban development minister Firhad Hakim and party national general secretary Subrata Bakshi. The main topics of discussion would be issues such as Hindutva, demonetisation, GST and the newly-added allegation against BJP of attempt to break TMC and other parties.

In another development, Mukul had written a letter to West Bengal Home secretary Atri Bhattacharya and principal secretary, mirco, small and medium enterprises Rajiva Sinha for defending Mamata and Abhishek over the allegations he had levelled against them.

‘Your press briefing on 11th November, 2017 was incorrect and false and has largely and absolutely mislead the citizens of West Bengal and the public of this country, thus, unbecoming of an IAS officer bound by the All India Service (Conduct) Rules 1968’, said the opening words of the letter, a copy of which has been served to MoS Dr Jitendra Singh, requesting him to initiate a probe against Bhattacharya and Sinha.