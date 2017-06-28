TMC to boycott GST launch to protest against 'epic blunder of Centre': Mamata Banerjee

Our repeated suggestions to take some more time to properly implement GST have fallen in deaf ears, said Mamata Banerjee in a Facebook post.

Expressing deep concerns about the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST), Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her party will not attend GST roll out programm on June 30 midnight as mark of protest.

The special session will take place at midnight, replicating the sentiment associated with the famous 'Tryst with Destiny' speech given by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The session will be attended by the President, Vice President and former PM Manmohan Singh, apart from members of both Houses.

"We are deeply concerned about GST implementation. After demonetisation, this unnecessary disastrous hurry is another epic blunder of the Centre," Mamata Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

Stating that TMC has been in favour of GST from the beginning, Mamata added, "Now we are very worried with the way the Central Government is going ahead with the implementation."

She also said that the repeated suggestions to take some more time to properly implement GST have fallen in deaf ears. "The entire business community, especially the small and medium ones, are scared and confused. Only 60 hours are left before this ill planned launch and no one knows for sure what's happening!," she said.

Here is what Mamata Banerjee said in a Facebook post

► Essential commodities such as medicines are not available in many places and prices of various commodities are rising for lack of clarity and mismanagement. We have always been fighting for maintaining the federalist structure of the country, even if Bengal at times was the lone voice and conscience of the GST Council.

► There are almost 20 different taxes in the present tax regime and we felt that one single tax and integration of all markets across the country will provide big relief to all.

► The current ruling party at the Centre had initially strongly opposed GST for over 7 years and suddenly did a somersault on coming to office as a champion of GST.

► We are saying that the economy is not yet ready to face the GST from the 1st of July, 2017. The 3 days strike declared by the Textile Industries of India provides evidence to our deep concerns on the lack of preparedness.

► Small business entities are not yet ready with the basic requirements like invoice, accounting system, IT system, etc. Another piece of evidence of unpreparedness comes from the fact that the ‘Return Form’ had to be simplified for the first 6 months as all systems are not in place.

► It is shocking that the e-Waybill System is not yet designed and States are being asked to run their own systems as a stopgap arrangement.

► We feel, at least 6 months will further be necessary to notify all rules and procedures and give enough time to the stakeholders, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises to successfully implement the GST. Otherwise a chaotic situation may arise in our vast economy for which the Government of India will be primarily responsible.

► I hope the voices of the people and businesses is being heard and being paid heed to, by the Central Government.