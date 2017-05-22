TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay returns to Kolkata, admitted to hospital

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, released on bail by the Orissa High Court two days ago in the Rose valley chit fund scam, was admitted to a Kolkata hospital after his return from Bhubaneswar today.

Accompanied by his wife and party MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay and a doctor from Bhubaneswar, the TMC parliamentary party leader was wheeled out of the airport in the presence of his family members and the party supporters. Bandyopadhyay was then taken to a private hospital on EM Bypass and was admitted there, the party sources said. Earlier after completion of formalities, he was discharged from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he was undergoing treatment while in judicial custody. He was then taken to the airport in an ambulance.

While Bandyopadhyay claims he is innocent and it would be proved in time, his wife Nayana said they would never forget the love and affection they got from the people of Odisha.

The Orissa High Court gave bail to Bandyopadhyay on May 19. He was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam. The bench of Justice J P Das released the TMC leader on bail against a deposit of Rs 25 lakhs in a nationalised bank, and bail bonds of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the same amount.

While releasing the TMC MP, the high court stipulated that he would submit his passport to the trial court and join the investigation as and when required. While probing the chit fund scam on direction of the Supreme Court, the CBI had arrested Bandyopadhyay in Kolkata on January 3. The CBI has also arrested another TMC MP Tapas Pal for his alleged role in the scam. The agency earlier accused Rose Valley chairman Gautam Kundu and three others of defrauding investors from across the country of more than Rs 17,000 crore.