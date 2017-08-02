TMC legislators create ruckus in Lok Sabha

Supporting the Congress, Trinamool Congress members in Lok Sabha on Tuesday slammed the BJP, alleging that the party has used money and muscle power to take away opposition legislators in states like Goa, Manipur and Gujarat.

The TMC MPs created a ruckus in the House after BJP legislator Kirit Somaiya said that the West Bengal chief minister's address was allegedly misused in a scam involving shell companies.

To this the TMC MPs rose from their seats and protested against the charges, terming the allegation baseless. Shouting slogans against the central government and trooping into the Well of the House, the MPs demanded that the Speaker should expunge them from the records, following which, the house was adjourned for lunch.

"Money and muscle power has been used in Gujarat to lure six Congress MLAs. The Election Commission has asked the state authorities to probe the case," TMC legislator Saugata Roy said.