Time for Azadi from Congress: Piyush Goyal hits out at Chidambaram's 'autonomy for Kashmir' comment

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday took to Twitter to hit out at P Chidambaram. He was reacting to P Chidambaram's press conference, where the former Union Minister said that most people in Kashmir don't want independence, what they seek is autonomy.

In no time, Chidambaram started trending on Twitter as he also defended Ahmed Patel regarding his alleged involvement with an ISIS sympathiser.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal reacted sharply to Chidambaram's Kashmir remarks saying,

Now Congress wants Azadi for Kashmir? Time for Azadi from Congress #CongressBatsforSeparatistshttps://t.co/1lALddm2le — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 28, 2017

Earlier P Chidambaram said, "My interactions in Jammu and Kashmir led me to the conclusion that when they ask for 'Azadi', most people want autonomy". Trying to sort of find a middle-line to solve the Kashmir problem, P Chidambaram said that government must consider areas to give autonomy to J&K. He said, " It will remain a part of India but will have larger powers as promised under Article 370".

P Chidambaram was reacting to government appointing former IB Chief Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor to initiate talks in Jammu and Kashmir. It remains to be seen if BJP takes an aggressive line about Chidambaram's statement and how Congress reacts to it.