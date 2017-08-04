Three thrashed over suspected beef transportation in Bihar

A truck transporting meat from an illegal slaughterhouse was seized and three persons were allegedly thrashed by self-styled cow vigilantes in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Thursday.

According to the police, the truck, which was bound for Muzaffarpur district, was intercepted by a group of alleged activists of a saffron outfit at Shahpur Bazaar on NH 84 on the suspicion that beef was being transported in it.

"The driver of the truck, who hailed from a minority community, and two others were beaten up by before police reached the spot," a police source said. He added that angry protestors had blocked the roads demanding a lock-down of illegal butcheries in the area.

A senior district police official confirmed that the truck was carrying meat from an illegal slaughterhouse in Rani Sagar locality in the area. "Three persons have been taken into custody for interrogation. They claim that it was buffalo meat. A sample of the meat has been sent for forensic examination," he added.

The incidents comes on the heels of the new JD(U)-BJP alliance assuming power in Bihar, giving the Opposition some fresh ammo against the government. "Such incidents were not happening in Bihar so Nitish ji was feeling suffocated. He must be happy after hearing about it. Did he get the mandate for this?" said Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who stepped into the shoes of opposition leader in Bihar legislative assembly following the crumbling of the Mahagathbandhan government.

The newly appointed Animal and Fisheries Resources Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, after assuming office, said that all illegal butcher houses will have to close their shop in the state.