Three teenagers drown at Dadar beach

In a tragic incident, three students of a civic school drowned on Saturday morning when they ventured into choppy waters of the Arabian Sea off the Dadar Chowpatty beach. Fire brigade personnel fished out the bodies after searching for around one and half hour. All were minors.

The Mahim Police said that the spot, where the teens drowned, did not have security or life guards in the vicinity. "The students were from Woolen Mills School, Mahim, run by the BMC. They had gone to Chowpatty to play kabaddi," a police officer said. There were at least 10 children in the group which had gone to play.

However, one of them, identified as Bharat Hanumanta, 13, went to take a dip after playing the game when he he was swept away by the high tide. Reportedly, there was a high tide of 3.81 metres at 10.58 am on Saturday.

After seeing him drowning, two brothers, identified as Anup Yadav, 16 and Rohit Yadav, 15 also jumped into the water to save their friend. However, all three boys drowned.

Mumbai Police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Milind Idekar, Senior Inspector from Mahim Police Station said, "We informed the fire brigade, and a search was carried on. After one and half hour of searching, three bodies were taken out from the sea. Two of them were taken to Sion Hospital while one was taken to KB Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. They were declared brought dead by the hospital."

Prakash Sakpal, a senior fire official from G North ward said that the 300 metre stretch from Road number 5 along the Pandurang Naik Marg to Hinduja Hospital is full of rock, and people do not visit the area. "We deploy life guards only when there is marginal or heavy footfall. The area where the incident happened usually stays abandoned as there is no sand where people can walk or play," he added.

Sakpal also said that they have five life guards on duty round-the-clock and another is kept on standby for around a stretch of 800 metre at Chowpatty beach in Dadar.