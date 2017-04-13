Three persons, including two cops, arrested for extortion

Three persons, including two Delhi Police constables, have been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs one lakh from a man.

Yesterday, Vikrant Chauhan, a resident of Janakpuri, filed a complaint that two policemen and a person in civil dress extorted Rs 1 lakh from him, a senior police officer said.

The complainant had given a clue about the car used by the accused and description of the accused policemen, he said.

During preliminary enquiry it has was found that four persons were involved in the offence, out of which two are police constables posted at Janakpuri Police Station, the officer said.

Three persons, including the constables Narender Kumar and Karamveer were arrested. They were given bail by a local court. The fourth accused, Guddu is still absconding, he said.

