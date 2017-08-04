Three Pakistani nationals managed to get Aadhaar cards using fake documents: MOS tells Rajya Sabha

The concerned officials have been penalised, the minister added

Three Pakistani nationals were able to get Aadhaar on the basis of forged documents, Minister of State for Electronics and IT PP Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha today.

He said action has been taken against officers who had issued fake documents to these Pakistani nationals.

"There has been instance where three alleged Pakistani nationals have submitted the said certificate during enrolment and subsequently got Aadhaar," Chaudhary said in response to query on whether Pakitsani nationals have been issued Aadhaar on basis of fake certificates.

For Aadhaar enrolment, an applicant is required to submit identity and address proof with photo on the certificate, the minister said.

"FIR has been lodged against the Officer who had issued the certificate without verifying details of the individuals." he added.

The government has till date enrolled over 116 crore residents for the 12 digit biometric and demographic based identity.

In reply to another question, Chaudhary said: "There is no provision for cancelling or relinquishing Aadhaar number, by the Aadhaar Number Holder."