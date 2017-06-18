Three naxalites killed in exchange of fire in Chhattisgarh

Police today killed three naxalites, including a woman commander, in an exchange of fire with the ultras in insurgency-hit area of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

The encounter took place around 2 pm in a forested hill near Pendori village under Aundhi police station limits when a team of district force was carrying out a search operation in the region, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)