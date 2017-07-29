Three more Gujarat MLAs quit Congress

Making Congress leader Ahmed Patel's chances of winning another term in the Rajya Sabha bleaker, three more MLAs resigned from the Congress on Friday, taking the total number of legislators who have quit the party in the past 24 hours to six. Three MLAs had quit on Thursday.

In a desperate measure, the party decided to herd off its MLAs to Bengaluru to safeguard against poaching, but in a clear indication of revolt, at least 13 of the 57 MLAs refused to join the touring party.

A senior BJP leader claimed Congress was going to lose at least 22 MLAs before the RS polls.

The latest three to deal the party a major blow are Mansinh Chauhan, a former minister and Balasinor MLA, Chhanabhai Chaudhari from Vansada constituency and Ramsinh Parmar, chairman of Amul Dairy and Thasra representative.

While Chauhan and Chaudhari resigned late on Thursday, Parmar followed suit on Friday.

Speaker Ramanlal Vora said, "Two MLAs met me at my residence yesterday (Thursday) and put in their papers. Another MLA came to my office today and submitted his resignation. I have accepted them."

Parmar said he was tired of the internal rift in the Congress. "I have served that party for more than three decades, but today, I can see that dirty politics rules the party and there is no space for committed workers."

I have not decided whether to join the BJP, and I have made up my mind to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls." Chauhan and Chaudhary could not be reached for comments.

A senior BJP leader who is in contact with the Congress MLAs said, "Do not count the Congress MLAs who resign every next day.

This will go on till August 7, just a day before the Rajya Sabha polls. I think, at least 22 MLAs will quit Congress before the RS polls, and we are in constant touch with them."

Meanwhile, a Shankersinh Vaghela supporter and Jamnagar Rural MLA from Congress, Raghavji Patel, has hinted he may quit before Monday. Raghavji had earlier indicated he would join the BJP, even if Vaghela didn't.

There was uproar in Rajya Sabha as Congress MPs attacked BJP accusing that their MLA was abducted in collusion with the police to help its candidates win the upcoming election to the Upper House.

The Congress has already lost six MLAs in the state to resignation and this could spell trouble for Ahmad Patel, Sonia Gandhi's political advisor who is eyeing a fifth term in the Upper House.

There was ruckus as the proceedings started at 11 am with Congress MPs storming to the Well of the House sloganeering against the BJP. The House was repeatedly adjourned as Congress MPs continued with their attack every time the proceedings started.

Congress leader Anand Sharma started the charge by accusing BJP of stealing MLAs. "It must be guaranteed that the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha are free and fair and the abducted MLAs released," he said.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said Punabhai Gamit, the MLA from Vyara had visited another MLA when the district superintendent of police "abducted" him. He also alleged that the police officer was involved in a fake encounter.