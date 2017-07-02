Three drug peddlers arrested in Hyderabad; LSD, Ecstasy seized

Telangana Excise Department today arrested three persons for allegedly selling narcotic drugs such as LSD and MDMA (also known as Ecstasy).

Among their clients were a film producer and some senior officials of multi-national firms, officials said.

Extensive raids were conducted across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad over the last two days during which 700 `squares' of LSD, each costing Rs 3,000 and worth Rs 21 lakh in total, and 35 grams of MDMA worth Rs 1.4 lakh were seized.

The actual selling price of these drugs could be much higher, officials said.

The arrested men were identified as Abdul Quddos who works for a private firm, Abdul Wahab who is a student, and Calvin Mascrenhas, a small-time musician, Excise Enforcement director Akun Sabharwal told reporters here.

Among their customers were a film producer and senior officials of MNCs and employees of IT firms in Cyberabad besides college students, Sabharwal said.

An official of Excise Department suffered fracture in the right hand when pushed by one of the accused during the arrests.

LSD is sold in tablets or in liquid form, and is known to be one of the most potent `mood-changing chemicals', Excise officials said.

MDMA, commonly known as `Molly' or `Ecstasy', is used as a recreational or party drug. Further probe is on.

