This is an incident and a mistake: Amit Shah

Amidst a storm over the Gorakhpur tragedy, BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday said that "the incident was a mistake that happened at some level" but dismissed Congress's demand for the resignation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"This is an incident and a mistake, at whichever level it may be. All said and done, you cannot deny the party's and BJP government's intention for the development of the poor. There is no link between the tragedy and government intentions," said Shah while responding to media queries in Bengaluru.

Shah countered allegations saying such tragedies had happened during "that party's" (Congress) rule also. "It's the Congress' job to demand resignations. Many big tragedies have occurred in this big country, but you cannot deny our aim to help. This has not happened for the first time. Such tragedies have happened during the rule of Congress governments too," Shah said.

The BJP chief said Adityanath had announced a time-bound probe into the tragedy. "Once the investigation report is submitted, the government will make it public," said Shah, adding that unlike the Congress, the BJP "does not hold anybody guilty" without investigation.

When asked why PM Narendra Modi had not tweeted on the tragedy, Shah said the Prime Minister had already expressed his grief over the incident in a statement.

Defending Adityanath's directive of preparing for a "grand" Krishna Janmashtami, he said that everybody is grieving over the death of the children in UP but "Krishna Janmashtami has its own place, as does August 15".

"Yogi ji has not said in this reference that you celebrate the festival even though children have died. Krishna Janmashtami is being observed. It will be observed across the country and in the same manner it will be in UP too, based on people's belief. It is not a government festival," he said.