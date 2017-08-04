Essel Group 90 years
Vijay Shekhar

This Independence Day, Paytm to raise funds for soldiers patrolling the border

alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 4 Aug 2017-04:40pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar said that they are the real life heroes

Paytm, the online payment company, on Friday, revealed that it is raising money for soldiers who are patrolling the borders to keep India safe.

Taking to Twitter, PayTm founder Vijay Shekhar said, "Contribute to Indian Army. We will donate our all earnings of 15 Aug to our Army Heroes! They are the reason we are here & safe."

The Indian armed forces have been instrumental to the nation's security, especially at the J&K line of control. In addition, for the past two months there has been additional security deployed to prevent Chinese troops from entering India.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read