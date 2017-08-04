This Independence Day, Paytm to raise funds for soldiers patrolling the border

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar said that they are the real life heroes

Paytm, the online payment company, on Friday, revealed that it is raising money for soldiers who are patrolling the borders to keep India safe.

Taking to Twitter, PayTm founder Vijay Shekhar said, "Contribute to Indian Army. We will donate our all earnings of 15 Aug to our Army Heroes! They are the reason we are here & safe."

Contribute to Indian Army. We will donate our all earnings of 15 Aug to our Army Heroes! They are the reason we are here & safe. # https://t.co/RAZ993Lb8q — Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) 4 August 2017

This #IndependenceDay, we're raising funds for soldiers disabled in the line of duty. Contribute & spread the word! https://t.co/5L5rNMh7Lt pic.twitter.com/3qzBuApwR3 — Paytm (@Paytm) 4 August 2017

The Indian armed forces have been instrumental to the nation's security, especially at the J&K line of control. In addition, for the past two months there has been additional security deployed to prevent Chinese troops from entering India.