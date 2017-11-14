This Hardik doesn't have an easy time when Patel and Pandya trend on Twitter

On Monday, Hardik Patel, the Patidar leader was trending on Twitter because of a video, allegedly featuring him, sitting in close proximity with a woman. People immediately jumped to the conclusion that Patel was involved in a sex CD, and the trolling began.

Most of the tweets were directed at @hardik, which unfortunately isn’t Patel’s Twitter handle. The @hardik handle belongs to Mumbai resident Hardik Shah, who put out a tweet on Tuesday. "PSA: Hardik Patel’s twitter handle is @HardikPatel_. Please tag him. Also Sex is really a fundamental right, so stop making a big deal about it. #bait."

PSA: Hardik Patel’s twitter handle is @HardikPatel_. Please tag him. Also Sex is really a fundamental right, so stop making a big deal about it. #bait. — Hardik Shah (@hardik) November 14, 2017

While speaking to DNA, Shah said that the tweet would not make too much difference. "I don't think that tweet will make a lot of difference - folks who tag me (mistakenly I guess) - probably do not understand how they should use Twitter. Besides - a lot of friends actually keep mentioning me just to pull my leg - so I typically play along. If you notice, I did put #bait out there - hoping no one will actually take it. I should have used #HardikPatel - but that would unleash the troll army on me."

Patel isn’t the only case of mistaken identity Shah faces. He was also trolled when cricketer Hardik Pandya underwent a radical transformation, and was a laughing stock because of his haircut.

For his sake, we do hope that Shah doesn’t face that much of a brunt, but social media is a cruel place.