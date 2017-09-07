Third train accident in a day, goods train derailed in Khandala

In a shocking day for Indian Railways, a third train accident happened on Thursday, short time back.

2 coaches of a goods train have derailed near Khandala, in Maharashtra.

"Two wagons of the goods trains derailed in Khandala this afternoon. We are in the process of clearing the tracks," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway to PTI.

A Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express went off tracks near the Minto bridge in the capital, hours after seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh, said a railways spokesperson. One person was injured when the engine and power car of the Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani derailed at 11:45 am as it was approaching the Delhi railway station, said Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways spokesperson.