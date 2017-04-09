Theft in ND-Patna Rajdhani Express, seven RPF men suspended

Thieves fled with luggage of passengers in four coaches of New Delhi-Patna Rajdhani Express in wee hours prompting the railway authorities to suspend seven RPF personnel in this connection, an official said.

The thieves got into Patna-bound Rajdhani Express (Train No 12310) and lifted luggage of several passengers in four coaches before deboarding with stolen items at Gamhar outer (in Uttar Pradesh) when the train stopped there between 03:29 AM to 03:53 AM due to red signal, the East Central Railway (ECR)'s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Arvind Kumar Rajak said.

There was conflicting version in specific coaches in which theft of luggage took place with the train superintendent naming B7, B 8 and A4 and BE1 while the GRP identifying these coaches as B7, B8, A3 and A4, he said.

The train was escorted with one ASI(RPF) and six RPSF constables all of whom were being placed under suspension, the ECR CPRO said.

The coach attendant, who has been blamed by passengers for theft in the train, has been detained by GRP Patna, Rajak said.

Three women passengers have lodged FIR in this connection with GRP Patna, he added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)