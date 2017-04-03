"The state is likely to lose Rs 1200 crore per annum

plus VAT if these 1167 liquor shops remain closed for the year," a senior official in the Odisha Excise department said adding that the state had set a target of earning above Rs 3300 crore as excise revenue in 2017-18 fiscal.

Apart from revenue loss due to closure of liquor shops located within 500 meters from the National and State highways, a large number of people also apprehend loss of jobs.

Left high and dry following the liquor ban on highways, owners of affected hotels, bars and restaurants owners in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are now pinning hopes on their respective governments to save their trade.

They have also decided to meet Union culture and tourism minister Mahesh Sharma and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss about the impact of Supreme Court order banning sale of liquor within 500 meters of state and national highways.

"Alone 25,000 people will be jobless in Haryana alone because of the ban on serving liquor (within 500 metres of highways)," Hotel and Restaurant Association of Haryana (HRAH), President, Manbeer Chaudhary said today.

Long queues of tipplers were seen infront of liquor shops at various places across Kerala for the second day today following closure of nearly 2000 outlets abutting the national and state highways.

The first day of each month is a dry day in the state Kerala is staring at a revenue loss of about Rs 5000 crore due to the closure of 1956 outlets following the apex court order.

The state's Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the revenue loss would adversely impact the funding of the government. To overcome the crisis, government was mulling various options, he said.

According to sources government plans to relocate the outlets as per the apex court directive. There were also proposal to open more counters in the outlets to meet the demand of tipplers.

In many places, police had to intervene to control the people standing in queues for hours in front of outlets which were open.

The Supreme Court had in a recent order held that liquor vends within 500 metres of national and state highways will have to shut down from April 1. For areas having population up to 20,000, it has allowed liquor vends at a distance of 220 metres from the highways.

