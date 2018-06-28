The only people who will be happy with Cong's surgical strike remark will be Pakistan: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the Congress after their remarks on the surgical strikes on Thursday morning.

"Has Congress party become so desperate after their electoral defeats, that they will challenge the morale of the Indian Army?" Prasad questioned.

He went on to claim that Pakistan would be happy with Congress' statements. "The people who will be most happy with the statement of Congress leaders are the terrorists in Pakistan. Congress will get a certificate from some terrorist organisations of Pakistan just like Ghulam Nabi Azad got the certificate from Lashkar-e-Taiba," he said.

Earlier, yhe Congress party on Thursday launched an attack on Narendra Modi government after the release of surgical strike video and accused it of trying to win votes through it.

Nearly one and half years after the strike, the video of the surgical strike has been accessed by Zee News. The video shows the Indian Army commandos demolishing terror launch pads.

Addressing press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the ruling party will have to remember that they cannot make the sacrifice of the Army a tool to garner votes for them. "It is the soldiers who sacrificed their lives and it is Modi ji who was glorified."

Stating that Modi government is exploiting the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' and trying to win votes through surgical strike, Surjewala added, "Nation wants to ask them did Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh boast of the success of Army operations during their tenure, just like them."

"The nation needs to be cautioned that whenever Modi govt starts failing, whenever Amit Shah ji's BJP start losing, they misuse the valour of the Army for their political benefit," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader also said that during Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, BJP disgracefully used the surgical strike.