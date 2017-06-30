Textile industry infused with 'zero-defect, zero-effect'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Textiles India 2017 Exhibition and Summit organized at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, and asserted that the textile industry is being infused with the mantras of ?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Textiles India 2017 Exhibition and Summit organized at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, and asserted that the textile industry is being infused with the mantras of ?skill, scale, speed' and 'zero-defect ,zero-effect' policy.

Addressing a gathering at the venue, the Prime Minister said, ?India is described as a bright spot in the global economy. It has emerged as one of the most attractive global investment destinations. Based on Make In India, the textile industry is being infused with the mantras of 'skill, scale, speed' and 'zero-defect, zero-effect' policy. The textile sector offers significant employment opportunities. It is today our second largest employer after agriculture?.

Prime Minister further stressed that the clothing diversity should be catalogued and mapped to earmark strengths and specialties of each state or region.

?I hope this event will help familiarise global and Indian leaders with India?s enabling policy environment, strengths and vast opportunities. We should catalogue, map our clothing diversity, clearly earmark strengths and specialties of each state or region,? Prime Minister Modi said.

This the three-day conference will see participation from 2,500 international buyers, over a thousand international and domestic exhibitors and several top fashion designers.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated two water projects in Gujarat's Modasa district, asserting that farmers across the state will soon get water through various irrigation schemes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said, "We have ensured that farmers across Gujarat get water through our various irrigation schemes. National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) is helping farmers sell their produce online at the right price across the entire country. We have introduced PM Fasal Bima Yojana to ensure maximum protection with minimum premium. We are also ensuring that bus stations in Gujarat are comparable to airports in convenience and cleanliness".

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present for the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi also laid foundation stone of Modasa Bus port adding that the government is ensuring that bus stations in Gujarat are comparable to airports in convenience and cleanliness.

He will leave for New Delhi this evening to attend the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out mega event in Parliament.

