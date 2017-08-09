Textbooks have been redesigned keeping focus on Maratha history

Following the controversy over Maharashtra education board reducing Mughal emperor's reign, chairperson of the history subject committee of Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, Dr Sadanand More, has defended the decision saying that new text is written keeping the focus on Maratha empire and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This academic year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has come up with a new text book for history which has reduced mentions of Mughal history and has focussed on Maratha empire. Following the controversy, More defended the changes saying, "The changes in the new textbooks have been made keeping the focus on the Maratha empire. It has been written from the point of view of Maharashtra."

According to More, foundation of the concept of 'Swaraj' by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be understood by the students. "The foundation of Swaraj by Shivaji in the seventeenth century is a significant milestone. In order to understand the concept of Swaraj, the situation of that time in the country should be understood first," More added.

More also stated that the rationale behind designing the book is explained in the preface of the textbook.

The chapters in the textbooks includes India before the time of Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra before the times of Shivaji Maharaj, conflict with Mughals, Expansion of Maratha Power and Maratha-protectors of the nation and progression of the empire.

"In NCERT books, history of Mughals is written, and only and half page for Maratha history with few lines on Shivaji Maharaj.The NCERT textbook development Committee does not have any scholar from Maharashtra. They do not even have a scholar on Maratha history," More said.