Textbooks creating "activists", JNU "nurturing ground" for

Textbooks today are aimed at creating "activists" and not educating students, the newly appointed chief of ICSSR Braj Bihari Kumar has said, terming universities like the JNU a "nurturing ground" for them.

Kumar, who took over as the head of the apex body for promoting research in social sciences last month, also believes that caste-based conflicts and intolerance are "fringe" phenomena and should not be seen as a reflection of the Indian society as a whole.

"Textbooks are not meant for making students activists but for educating them. Unfortunately the books are driven by an agenda today and there is a need for a curriculum rehaul," the 76-year-old former anthropologist, who once famously called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "worst victim of intolerance", said.

"Textbooks are in bad shape today. I had found a map in a social science textbook which showed Jammu and Kashmir out of India, there was another one not showing northeast area as part of the country. There are several lapses in our textbooks," Kumar told

