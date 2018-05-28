Terrorists loot Rs 1.72 lakh, security guard's gun from J&K bank

In a shocking incident, terrorists stole Rs 1.72 lakh and a security guard's gun from a J&K bank in Srigufwara in Anantnag district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Monday afternoon.

“It is learnt that Militants in Sirigufwara District Anantnag this afternoon barged into a Branch of JK Bank at Mahind and took away Rs1.72 Lacs Cash from there,” police spokesman said, adding that they also snatched one 12 Bore rifle from the Bank guard.

An investigation is on, the police spokesperson added.