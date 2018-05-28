Terrorists fire upon the home guard of PDP leader and former minister

Terrorists fired upon the home guard of PDP leader & Ex-Minister Peer Hussain in Achabal, Anantnag on Monday evening, news agency ANI reported.

The incident comes hours after terrorists looted a bank and a security guard's gun in the district the same afternoon. However, the two incidents aren't related.

In the first incident, two masked terrorists, carrying arms barged into the Jammu and Kashmir bank branch in Anantnag district and looted cash worth Rs. 1.83 lakhs and security guard?s gun.

The assailants managed to flee away following the incident

"They fled before we came. We have sealed the area. The investigation is on and we will evaluate the loss once it is done," said one of the army officers.

A case has been registered against the incident.