Terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in Kulgam's Qazigund of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Recently, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir gunned down three terrorists in Pulwama district's Aglar Kandi village which included terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew and outfit's divisional commander.