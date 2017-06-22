Temp remains below normal as pre-monsoon rains continue

The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official for the city, recorded 20.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 5.30 PM while areas under Lodhi Road, Ridge and Aayangar observatories recorded 24.9, 20.8 and 1.4 mm rainfall respectively during the same period.

