Telugu Desam Party demands Bharat Ratna for NT Rama Rao

On the birth anniversary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder, late NT Rama Rao (NTR), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his party will put forth a demand to confer the Bharat Ratna on him.

Naidu said this on the sidelines of a three-day Mahanadu (big festival) that marked the 95th birth anniversary of N.T. Rama Rao.

In his speech he said that a resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for NTR will be sent to the Center.

Naidu told TDP cadres, ‘Construction of the NTR memorial in Amaravati will start soon.’

He also said NTR's biography should be included in the state's academic syllabus.

A biopic on NTR is slated for release in January 2019.

‘The film would be memorable for his fans,’ said Naidu.

Naidu paid floral tribute to the party founder at NTR Circle in Vijayawada before leaving the Mahanadu venue.