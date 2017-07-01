Telangana to have separate agriculture budget from next year

Telangana would have a separate budget for agriculture from the next year.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on agriculture here today, decided to substantially enhance funds for the agriculture sector and present a separate agriculture budget, a release from his office said this evening.

Rao also asked the officials to form farmers' associations at various levels -- from villages to the state -- to organise the cultivators, it said.

Farmers would be provided training of modern and scientific methods of farming so as to increase the farm output, the release added.

