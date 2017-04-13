Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year board result expected to be declared on April 17, 2017

Board of Intermediate Education of Telangana (TS BIE) will be announcing the first year and second intermediate examinations on April 17 2017. Students can check their results on Bietelangana.cgg.gov.in & manabadi.com.

The long wait of students is over as the Board of Intermediate Education of Telangana (TS BIE) will be announcing the first year and second intermediate examinations result on 17th April 2017. Students can check their results on Bietelangana.cgg.gov.in & manabadi.com.

TS BIE conducted the intermediate examination in the month of March. The board has reported that this year, 9.64 lakh aspirants have appeared for the exams.

Steps to check TS BIE Inter Results 2017:

1. Log on to Bietelangana.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com.

2. There will be a link to the first year results under the “News and Announcements” list.

3. Enter your details after clicking on the link. Search for your results.

4. Download the results sheet and take a print for further reference.

Best of luck to all the students who appeared for TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam!