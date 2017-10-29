Telangana horror: Man arrested for raping and impregnating teenage daughter

A man was today arrested from Timmareddiguda on city outskirts for allegedly raping and impregnating his 16-year-old daughter, police said.

The accused, a labourer, allegedly raped the minor girl several times over the past few months resulting in the girl getting pregnant, police said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination. A rape case under IPC and other relevant sections of POCSO Act was registered and the accused was today arrested, a police official said.

City-based child rights NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham honorary president Achyuta Rao said the girl is now five-months pregnant and appealed to the Women and Child welfare officials to examine the possibilities of medical termination of the pregnancy of the girl.

According to Rao, the girl had lost her mother to the brutality of her father in 2007 and further appealed to the officials to take care of her well being at government expenses.