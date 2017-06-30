Telangana demands roll back of social infrastructure GST rate

The Telangana government has demanded that GST on social infrastructure projects be rolled back to five per cent, saying the State's additional burden works out to Rs 19,200 crore, according to a key Lok Sabha member.

The TRS MP from Nizamabad, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said the State had taken up works to the tune of Rs 2.3 lakh crore pertaining to irrigation, housing and roads and building and other projects with some of them at the tail-end of their implementation.

The State government had been paying a VAT of five per cent on such projects, which would now be attracting a GST of 12 per cent under the new taxation system.

"Additional burden on our State will be Rs 19,200 crore. It's one of the major concerns," Kavitha, who is daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)