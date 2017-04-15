Tel govt's move to raise Muslim quota unconstitutional: BJP

Alleging that the TRS government's move to raise reservation for backward sections among Muslims is against the Constitution, Telangana BJP chief K Laxman today said his party would organise protests over the issue on April 17.

BJP would hold protests at the offices of District Collectors on April 17, he said in a statement.

The issue was brought to the notice of BJP's central leadership at the party's national executive at Bhubaneswar, he said.

"BJP's national leadership expressed surprise on this," he said.

BJP would take the "vote-bank politics" of the TRS government to the people, Laxman added.

BJP has been opposing the move to provide quotas to Muslims, saying that it is nothing but "communal reservation".

The TRS government, however, said the quotas are proposed not on the basis of religion, but backwardness in the Muslim community.

