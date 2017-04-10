Tel: Dalit youth's body exhumed for fresh autopsy on HC order

Body of a dalit youth, who died in suspicious circumstances in Khanapur village in Peddapalli district last month, was exhumed today to conduct re-postmortem on the directive of the Hyderabad High Court.

A team of forensic experts from the Kakatiya and Osmania medical colleges arrived in the village to conduct fresh autopsy on Manthani Madhukar's body.

According to the police, the HC has ordered second postmortem on a petition filed recently by Laxmi, mother of the deceased youth.

She had sought for registering the crime under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The exhumation was videographed in presence of the Karimnagar Chief Judicial Magistrate K. Kusha.

"The exhumation started in evening. The report of second postmortem will be submitted to court by Forensic experts," a police official said.

Madhukar was found dead on March 14.

As per reports, he and a woman belonging to a different caste, had survived a suicide attempt made after their parents didn't allow them to marry. Madhukar's parents had alleged that he was murdered by the woman's family.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)