Tejashwi Prasad Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for 'kid' comment

Days after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called Tejashwi Prasad Yadav a 'kid', the younger son of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav has retaliated by targeting Nitish's son and asked the CM if his son had traits like him.

On Wednesday, Tejashwi took to Twitter to hit back at Nitish and said, "Respected Nitishji, I am proud that I have my father's traits. But you keep a hand over your heart and reply whether or not, your son (Nishant) has your nature. Seedhi baat, no bakwas." He further added, "I do not want to lower the level of politics like you, but you are well aware of the truth. Let some secrets remain as secrets."

The RJD leader was peeved with Nitish, who on Monday, had brushed aside media queries related to Tejashwi, saying, "He is still a child. Sometimes he speaks loudly because of the traits he has acquired from his father. What should I reply on the comments made by him?"

This did not go down well with Lalu as well, who had said Nitish will know who his son was when he faces him in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. "He is not a bachha, but Nitish's chacha," Lalu said. Tejashwi had also replied that a person remains a child to his or her parents and elders throughout the life, and so Nitish was right in referring to him as a child.

Earlier, Tejashwi had taken yet another dig at 'uncle' Nitish saying, "If not blessings, you could at least have greeted this child on the occasion of Children's Day. You didn't even send any wishes on my birthday a few days ago. If you call me a kid, then at least behave like an elder."

Tejashwi, who used to refer to Nitish as 'chacha' (father's younger brother) when he was a deputy CM in the Mahagathbandhan government, uses the term now to take a jibe at Nitish.