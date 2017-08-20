Teen falls to death, cops probe Blue Whale Challenge link

In what is being suspected as yet another Blue Whale Challenge-inspired suicide, a Class 11 student fell to his death from the fourth floor of a residential building in Delhi's Ashok Vihar on Wednesday evening. Senior officers said the police have seized his phone and forensic experts have been roped in to ascertain the case's connection to the game.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Ashok Vihar, Phase I. The boy's father owns a business of dry fruits. According to the police, he fell from the fourth floor of the building around 4:30 pm and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to the Gangaram hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. He, however, succumbed to his fatal wounds.

When the police arrived at the spot, they found that the fourth-floor terrace was locked from inside. "The door had to be broken. When the police entered the terrace, the boy's spectacles, slippers, and mobile phone were found lying there," the police said.

So far, police have not linked the incident to the game as the blue whale marks, the tell-tale sign of the game players, were not found on his hand. "So far, there is no evidence that this was a fallout of the Blue Whale Challenge. Until the forensic team checks the phone of the deceased, no conclusions can be drawn in this regard. The matter is being probed from all possible angles and post-mortem report is awaited," DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbre said.

Meanwhile, the boy's family told the police that he was a good student and was among the Class 10 toppers in his school. They also said that he had recently changed his school and was not happy about leaving his friends.

"There can be other reasons behind the death. We are questioning his family and friends to know more. He used to spend a lot of time on his phone and was being aloof for the last few days," a senior officer said.