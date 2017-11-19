Teen arrested for assaulting, attempting to rob Dec 16 gang-rape accused's counsel

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended after he allegedly assaulted and attempted robbery on a 62-year-old lawyer, also a defence lawyer for December 16 gang rape accused on Saturday. The incident took place in Central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar.

According to the police, VK Anand, a counsel for accused Mukesh of the horrific 2012 gang rape cum murder case, in his complaint said that he was standing outside his office when the assailant took on him.

According to lawyer Vibhor Anand, the attack occurred at the time when Anand was waiting for his assistant Pawan for their drive back home from office around 1 am.

“Pawan was returning after collecting something my father had asked him to from the office. While waiting he felt uneasy as someone had held his neck from behind. The grip got tighter as he tried to free himself. As my father tried to free himself, the grip got tighter as if a person was trying to choke him,” said Vibhor adding about Pawan’s timely intervention had saved his father’s life.

According to Vibhor, Pawan spotted the boy and came rushing. “The boy panicked after spotting them and started running but was caught by some passers by who later made a pcr call and handed him over to the police,” said Vibhor.

According to a senior police officer the attacker was found to be a minor and the prima facie offence attempt to robbery. As the maximum punishment for such an alleged offence is less than seven years. Instead, a daily diary entry is made to record the offence which was done in the current matter too. The delinquent has been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home, he added.

Asked if they suspected the attack to be linked to the December 16 case, Vibhor said it was unlikely as it has already been four years since the trial completed.