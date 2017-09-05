Teacher's Day 2017: From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, 11 politicians re-imagined as teachers

It's Teacher's Day and hence we thought of casting our beloved politicians as teachers, based on their acumen and expertise. In any case, politicians are always too keen to give lectures and long speeches, so most would take to teaching like fish to water.

English:

Who else but Mr Shashi ‘Erudite With Perfect Diction’ Tharoor than to teach the language. It won't be a farrago of misinterpretation to say that the Congress MP will fit the bill effortlessly. When expanding our vocabulary or getting hounded down by a certain anchor, Tharoor can teach us about ills of British Raj, speaking in a tongue more eloquent than the Queen.

Mathematics:

The nominees are many. From zero loss Kapil Sibal to Subramanian Awamy courting abstract numbers about scams, the list is long. But the ideal maths teacher has to be Arun Jatiley. If demonetization is a religion, Jaitley is the first follower. He can defend any formula and prove a hypothesis, no matter if the equation holds up or not.

Physics:

The man who once taught us about escape velocity of Jupiter, and will be speaking about Artificial Intelligence in USA is the natural candidate to be a Physics teacher. Rahul Gandhi knows a thing about disintegrating parties, err atoms, just ask Congress.

Geography:

You can either learn from books or venture out and see everything first-hand to give your Mann Ki Baat to students. There’s no person better to teach geography than our globe-trotting PM. Expect students to get A+ in map pointing.

History:

The ideal history teacher is someone who is wise, worldly and seen history unfolding in front of him/her. It's best if the person was also part of creating history. Veteran LK Advani is the perfect candidate for the job. Whether Jinnah is secular or not, is likely to be a separate chapter.

Economics:

This man has the pedigree, the required expertise and even got his demonetization maths correct. Manmohan Singh is our ideal Eco teacher, except one hitch. He can't be trusted to keep his class under control. Unruly students skipping class, while Singh explains how NDA tweaked the GDP calculation method, is likely to be an everyday sight.

Chemistry:

An engineer by training, Arvind Kejriwal can teach a high-school Chemistry class with ease. He will also get to use his favourite catchphrase Sab Mile Hue hain ji when he talks about chemical equations and compounds.

Biology:

A trained surgeon, Sambit Patra is our pick for Biology teacher. However, with his penchant for going off topic and repeating the same thing over and over again, finishing the rather tedious Bio syllabus on time remains doubtful.

Political Science

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, a trained lawyer will breeze through Political Science class. By the end of the course, students will be fully briefed about why India is secular, how Centre is violating the spirit of Constitution by giving diktats about issues which are state subjects and all other shorojantro (conspiracy) the big, bad Delhi Empire is hatching.

Computer:

No other choice, than our Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Surprised? Well you wouldn't be if u know COMPUTER is anagram for Caring Of My Pet Under Tremendous Effort (And) Responsibility. The man is responsible for handling the Rajya Sabha, so surely, he can take Computer classes easily without breaking a sweat. Expect him to boot the computer class with ease without any debugging issue.

Physical Education:

This will be a split choice (pun intended) between Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kiren Rijiju, two people who have given us fitness goals. The boys and girls can pick up some marksmanship skills from Rathore too, which can come handy at times. Baba Ramdev can chip in as the guest lecturer on Guru Purnima.