TDP to pass resolutions against Centre's 'betrayal', 'non-fulfillment' of promises at annual conclave

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will pass resolutions against the Centre's failure to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the "declining" Centre-state relations at its three-day annual conclave "Mahanadu" which gets underway here tomorrow.

The ruling party will also adopt resolutions against the economic decisions taken by the Centre "without proper thinking, their improper implementation, failure of the GST and demonetisation, and about people losing faith in the banking system", said Srinivasa Rao, officer on special duty to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

"During Mahanadu, the TDP will discuss the political scenario in the state and the country. It will pass resolutions outlining the TDP's role in the state and national politics," Rao said in a statement.The party would pass a resolution against the Centre's "non-cooperation and non-fulfillment" of assurances made in the Rajya Sabha regarding the special category status and the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, he said.

At the conclave, detailed discussions would be held on the Centre's "betrayal and conspiracy politics", the statement read.The party will also pass a resolution on the "declining Centre-state relations and Terms of Reference of the 15th Finance Commission".Andhra Pradesh has been seeking special category status on the grounds that it is at a disadvantage, especially because of the loss of capital Hyderabad to Telangana.

When erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was being bifurcated in 2014, then prime minister Manmohan Singh, during a discussion on the AP Reorganisation Bill, had said, "Special category status will be extended to the successor state of Andhra Pradesh for a period of five years".

But the BJP, which came to power at the Centre a few months later, has been saying that the 14th Finance Commission does not provide for such treatment to Andhra Pradesh.The TDP had in March withdrawn support from the NDA government over the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to the state.Chief Minister Naidu and his party have in the past accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of reneging on his election promise made in 2014 to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.Naidu had earlier said that after the state's bifurcation, it was given a "raw deal".