Tamil Nadu transport strike called off

The eight-day long strike by the government transport workers was finally called off on Thursday as the Madras High Court passed an interim order and appointed retired judge E Padmanabhan as an arbitrator for the wage dispute between the state government and the workers.

DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Front general secretary M Shanmughan made the announcement late on Thursday night.

"In the interest of children, students, patients, elders, commuters and larger section of the society, the issue has been referred to the arbitrator to adjudicate the wage dispute and the effective date of such revision of wage," a special bench headed by Justice S Manikumar said.

However, the bench refused to include the other demands of the trade unions, including wages during the strike period and dropping of criminal and departmental actions taken against the striking workers as a subject matter of the arbitration, saying the unions cannot seek to adjudicate what is not their case.

The strike has come at a time of the harvest festival Pongal on January 14 when scores of people working in other parts of the state and elsewhere travel home to celebrate the festival. As a result, most people were unable to book tickets with booking counters remaining shut at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus.

A day after the High court appealed to the conscience of the trade unions to call off their strike in the view of the harvest festival of Pongal, the unions on Thursday morning filed a memorandum offering to resume work if the government agrees to its conditions.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan, after getting instruction from the government, told the court that the government agrees to the arbitration, but refused to accept other demands.