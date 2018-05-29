Tamil Nadu: Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protest case transferred to CB-CID

Nearly a week after 13 protesters were killed in police firing in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite protests, Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran on Tuesday transferred the case to CB-CID.

The locals who were protesting for the closure of the factory for 99 days, turned violent on May 22, the 100th day of their stir, and 13 people were killed in police action against them.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government issued a Government Order, directing the state Pollution Control Board to seal the Vedanta group's copper plant and close it down "permanently" following last week's violent protests during which 13 people were killed in police firing.

The Government Order (GO) said it endorsed the recent closure direction of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and also asked the TNPCB to "seal the unit and close the plant permanently".

Chief Minsiter K Palaniswami said the government has issued the GO in deference to the sentiments of the people.

Meanwhile, the first information reports (FIR) filed in Thoothukudi North and SIPCOT police stations revealed that two ‘deputy tehsildar’ level officers had ordered the firing at the Collectorate and Threspuram on May 22.

Sekar, Special Deputy Tehsildar (Election) of Thoothukudi, in his complaint, said that he ordered the police to fire at the protestors to save the lives and properties at the Collectorate.

Sterlite Copper is a unit of Vedanta Ltd which operates a 400,000-tonne per annum capacity plant here.

