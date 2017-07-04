Tamil Nadu Minister K. A. Sengottaiyan to inaugurate Rajapalayam Kuwait Raja Marathon on July 9 at Rajapalayam

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI-NewsVoir): Rajapalayam Kuwait Raja Marathon ?Tamil Nadu?s biggest half-marathon for creating awareness on health is to be held at Rajapalayam on July 9.

Approved by the Tamil Nadu Athletic Association and organised by Suran College of Nursing, Rajapalayam, the event is to commence at 6.30 am and to be presided over by Collector of Virudhunagar A. Sivagnanam ? IAS. Justice T. Raja, Madras High Court will flag off the 21-km event for men. K. A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, will flag off the 21-km event for women.

Large number of students will be taking part in the five kilometer event to be conducted as separate events for boys and girls.

Starting at Mariyamman Kovil ground, the participants of the 21-km event will return back to the starting point after reaching the Nadar Matric School in Ayyanar Koil Road, whereas participants of the five kilometer event start and finish at Mariyamman Kovil ground after passing through the routes to Taluk office, Nehru Statue and old bus stand.

Entry fee for participation is Rs. 200, whereas there is no entry fee for students. Registration closes at 6 pm on July 8, 2017.

For details, call 9655460080 / 9940441101.

For online registration, visit www.kuwaitrajamarathon.com.

First prize for men and women events carries cash award of Rs. 1.5 lakh each, second prize is Rs. 1 lakh and third prize is Rs. 75,000. Each of the fourth to tenth place winners will be awarded Rs. 10,000 cash prize.

First, second and third prize under students? category carry a cash award of Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 7,500, respectively and each of the fourth to tenth prize winners will be given away Rs. 3,000.

?The marathon is aimed at creating immense awareness in the milieu of increasing number of cases in diabetics, heart ailments and other health issues due to lifestyle changes. People from all walks of life and including personnel from army, navy, air force, CRPF and police from Punjab are to take part,? said Dr. Kuwait Raja, organizing President, during a press meet held in the city today to announce the forth coming event.

Durai Singh, Event Organiser and A. Rajan, Coach (Asian Gold Medalist ? 800 M), Tamil Nadu Athletic Association were present.

?Depending upon the response, we would like to organise more such events across Tamil Nadu not only for campaigning for health but also to identify youth good at sports and encourage them to represent the state in National and International events. Government?s support for this cause will be a great help to us,? added Dr. Kuwait Raja. (ANI-NewsVoir)

Ends SN

NNNN

ANI

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)