Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS admission at tnmedicalselection.org: Now you have to show 8 documents during counselling

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS/BDS courses in Tamil Nadu were in for a shock on Thursday after the state selection committee made it mandatory to present at least eight of their parents’ documents during counseling. These documents include birth certificates, Aadhaar card, income certificate, nativity certificate, Class X and XII certificates, degree certificate, community certificate. The committee announced this in a notification on the http://www.tnmedicalselection.org

The notification, signed by its secretary Dr G Selvarajan, says students appearing for medical and dental counseling need to produce original certificates and documents at the time of counseling.

A list of 10 documents has been mentioned includes

NEET hall ticket

Score card

Class X and XII marksheets

Aadhaar

Certificate presenting student's education in one or more TN schools

Transfer certificate

Nativity and community certificates

First graduate certificate and ration card/ passport.

Proof of the relationship between the parent and the candidate.

Earlier, the Madras High Court made it clear that Aadhaar card and its photocopy are compulsory during counselling to medical admissions in Tamil Nadu.

Justice N Kirubakaran was passing interim orders on petitions alleging that students from outside Tamil Nadu were admitted to medical courses without any scrutiny of the genuineness of their nativity.

The judge directed authorities of medical education in Tamil Nadu to insist on production of Aadhaar cards.

The petitioners alleged that many students from other states have been allotted MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu based on nativity certificates obtained fraudulently, while adversely affecting the scope of students from Tamil Nadu to get admitted to the courses.

Earlier, a committee of advocates and government officials informed the court that a random verification of nativity certificates presented by 296 students admitted to MBBS (2017-18) courses in Tamil Nadu through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) under CBSE category were found to be issued without any inquiry or scrutiny.