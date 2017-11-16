Tamil Nadu Governor in political storm over admin meet

The ruling AIADMK, however, did not see any threat to the state's autonomy

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has stirred a new political controversy in the state by holding a discussion with Coimbatore district officials, as the Opposition parties — led by the DMK — have termed it a gross interference in the state's rights. The ruling AIADMK, however, did not see any threat to the state's autonomy.

In spite of the opposition parties flaying him for holding the meeting on Tuesday, Purohit swept a bus bay as part of a cleanliness drive under the Swachh Bharat initiative on Wednesday and also held a discussion with NGOs and resident welfare associations working on solid waste management.

In a strong message to the opposition, the governor declared that he would visit the district as well as the other districts every year. He also expressed hope that Coimbatore would soon become the cleanest city in the country.

The governor's meeting evoked comparison with neighbouring Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi who has earned the wrath of the ruling Congress government for interfering in its administration.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that the disease of governor interfering in the elected government's administration has spread to Tamil Nadu too. He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the governors and lieutenant governors to undermine the opposition party run governments in the state and the union territories.