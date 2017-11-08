Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit takes Tamil lessons

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who took charge last month, has started learning Tamil, Raj Bhavan said today.

Purohit was fluent in English, Hindi and Marathi, the Raj Bhavan said in a release, adding, he had a flair for the Tamil language.

"Due to his flair and love for Tamil and his keen interest in learning Tamil language, Thiru (Mr) Banwarilal Purohit has started learning Tamil from a Tamil Teacher."

"The Governor said that Tamil is a classical and beautiful language and learning the language of a place helps one to converse well with the people," it added.

Purohit, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Nagpur who was also Managing Editor of "The Hitavada", Central India's oldest English daily, assumed office on October 6.