Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Lists released: Coimbatore girl tops list, drops engineering to pursue BSc chemistry

Anna University has released the rank list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) on Thursday. Keerthana Ravi, 18, Coimbatore girl topped the rank list this year. However, Keerthana whp passed out last year said that she wouldn't pursue engineering. She has already taken up BSc chemistry in St Stephen's College in New Delhi and would like to continue.

“I am pursuing BSc chemistry in St Stephen’s College, New Delhi. I will continue to pursue that,” she told TOI. "I had applied for TNEA as I had an idea to shift. But as of now, i have no interest in engineering," she added.

Keerthana, a resident of Saibaba Colony in the city studied in BSS Gurukulam in Palakkad. She had scored 1200 out of 1200 in her Kerala Board Exams. She had scored full marks in all the subjects she opted for in Class 12. She had chosen Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English and Sanskrit.As a resident of Coimbatore she was able applied for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions.

Keerthana speaking about her love for chemistry said that she has a special passion for organic chemistry.“I had a very good chemistry teacher in school, who kindled my passion for chemistry. Even if I had to choose engineering, I would have chosen chemical engineering,” Keerthana said.

“I used to travel to my school in Palakkad daily with my mother who used to drive to her college,” said Keerthana. Keerthana’s father, A S Ravi, is an engineer and her mother, Balambika Ravi, is the principal of the BSS B Ed Training College, Palakkad.

About TNEA

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling is a process through which more than 1.5 lakhs Engineering Aspirants get themselves enrolled into Engineering Colleges of Tamil Nadu through Online Counselling.

The TNEA rank lists have been declared on the official website tnea.ac.in.