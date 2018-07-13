Tamil Nadu cancels second round of result, counselling for NEET

After the Medical Counselling Committee's decision to put on hold the declaration of the second round result of the All India NEET counselling 2018, the Tamil Nadu state selection committee on Thursday cancelled the counselling scheduled for three days from July 16 in compliance with the Madras High Court order.

Selection committee secretary Dr G Selvarajan said that the intimation regarding the reschedule of counselling for management quota will be hosted on a later date on the official websites.

In response to a PIL seeking full marks for the 49 erroneous questions in Tamil, the Madras High Court had previously directed CBSE to award 196 marks out of the total 720 to all candidates who took the NEET exam in Tamil. The court also directed the CBSE to revise the ranking list in two weeks' time, effectively staying all the admission process until then.

This could have a bearing on students at a national level as the rankings will be altered after 24,720 students are awarded the additional 196 marks and most of them will be able to get a medical seat. The NEET cut off this year was 119 for students from the general category, and 96 for SC, ST and OBC students. With the 196 grace marks added, many Tamil-medium students may become eligible for government institutes. All students who got more than -77 marks in the general category, and more than -100 marks in the reserved categories, will clear the cut-off.

Tamil Nadu has 3,328 medical seats in government and private medical colleges under the state quota. Apart from this, there are 516 seats for students under management quota. Over 2,447 students have already been admitted to 22 government medical colleges in the first round of counselling.