Tame the trolls: Cops arrest man for posting abusive comments against Kerala student's fish-selling video

The Kerala Police on Saturday took a man from Wayanad area into their custody for allegedly posting derogatory comments against a 21-year-old college student, who was trolled on social media for selling fish in uniform after college.

This came after, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office on July 27, directed the police to take action against the trollers, posting derogatory comments on social media platforms against Hanan Hamid.

The CMO also directed the District Collector to provide protection to Hanan.

Coming down heavily on the cyber bullying, the chief minister said everyone should keep in mind that many propaganda on social media platforms were "double-edged swords".

"People should be more cautious while using social media. It is improper to circulate anything which they get through cyber platforms. This will only help push the society towards further danger," he said in a Facebook post.

Sharing a picture of Hanan selling fish in her college uniform on his Facebook page, Vijayan said he was proud of the student and the government was with her.

He also wanted the entire state to support the woman.

"Hanan has not only tried to find resources for her studies but also to support her family by doing various jobs. Feeling proud of her after coming to know about her life's experiences. Extending whole-hearted support to Hanan to go forward", Vijayan added.

Hanan, a native of Kerala's Thrissur, is the latest victim of cyberbullying. She is receiving flak after a video clip of her selling fish in college uniform went viral on social media.

A BSc in Chemistry student, Hanan lives with her mother and brother in a rented house. She sells fish after her college hours, to meet her needs.

The girl’s story was widely shared on social media platforms by users, which included film artists and politicians. But, a section of viewers raised questions on the authenticity of her story, and called it "fake" or a "publicity stunt".

A section of people on social media has also accused her of trying to make money by giving her bank account number through the media.